Okowa Commiserates With Gov. Fintiri Over Father’s Death
Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with Adamawa Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.
Okowa gave the condolence on Thursday in Asaba through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika.
The governor commiserated with the family and people of Adamawa on the demise of Badami.
He described the deceased as a patriotic, courageous, disciplined and dedicated man who served the country diligently as a soldier before he retired from the Nigerian Army in 1984.
“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to the country.
“We share in Gov. Fintiri’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.
“On behalf of my family, government and people of Delta State, we mourn with my brother Gov. Alhaji Ahmadu Finitiri on the passing away of his beloved father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.”
Okowa prayed that God will comfort Fintiri and his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
