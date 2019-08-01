PMB Obtained Cambridge WAEC With 5 Credits -Official

Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of School Registration, Mr Henry Adewumi, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari, obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.

Adewumi, made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Buhari had, on Tuesday, opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP and Abubakar, alleged that Buhari failed to attach his WAEC Certificate to the INEC form he submitted to the commission.

They are also challenging the result of the election declared by the electoral body.

The two witnesses, Abba Kyari, two former secondary school mates had earlier testified that Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961.

Adewumi in his evidence in chief further said that Buhari’s was listed as the second person among the 18 candidate that sat the examination.

He said the president had C5 in Oral English, A3 in History, C3 in Geography, C5 in Health Science and C5 in Hausa Language respectively.

Adewumi explained further that the second respondent came out with aggregate of 32 points and was awarded grade 2 which was equivalent to contemporary WAEC result.

“I confirm that whoever has this, has a secondary school certificate,’’ he said.

When crossed examined by Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN,Counsel for the petitioners, Adewumi, however, said the document was not a certificate but contained the record that should appear in the certificate.

Mr Mohammed Abbah, a Senior Special Adviser to the President, another witness, said it was public knowledge that the president attended Katsina Provincial Secondary School and graduated in 1961.

He also said that Buhari and 17 other candidates from Nigeria had sat the Cambridge University West African Examination in 1961.

Abbah, who claimed to be 61 years-old, however said he had never been a classmate of the second respondent at any time in history, but that he had known for over 40 years.

The witness said the Arabic meaning of “Mohammed’’ was the same even though it had been allowed to be spelt differently.

He therefore said the name “Mohammed Buhari’’ which appeared on his certificate instead of “Muhammadu Buhari’’ could be only likened to British preference for the former.

Malam Mohammed Kwatu, Ward Collation Agent of the APC in Nasara “B’’ Ward of Chachanga Local Government Area said the conduct of general election in the 10 polling Units under his supervision was free and fair.

Kwatu explained that all the other agents of the political parties whose candidates participated in the election, including that of the PDP signed the final result at the ward level.

On his part, Mr Usman Dagona, another Ward Collation Agent of the APC in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State submitted that Feb.23 general election peaceful and without blemish.

Dagona said the election materials arrived at all the polling units under his supervision on time, adding that the card readers were used for the accreditation of registered voters.

“My Lords, all agents of political parties, including that of the PDP at the ward collation center did not challenge the results from the polling units as they appended their signatures to form EC8C, which is the final result sheet at ward level,’’ he said.

Justice Mohammed Garba, however, adjourned the proceeding until August 1 at the instance of Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Counsel for the president.