PRP Repositions For Better Performance

Leadership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has repositioned the party for better performance and relevance in the nation’s political space.

A communiqué made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdul Gombe said the party at its 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Kaduna decided to set up three committees to review its performance in the 2019 general elections with a view to repositioning the party ahead of new challenges.

The three committees according to the communiqué are: ‘’The SWOT Analysis Committee, the Membership Mobilisation Committee and the Finance and Funding Committee.’’

The communiqué said the SWOT Analysis Committee is going to be chaired by Former INEC national chairman, Prof. Muhammad Attahiru Jega the, with the following as Members: ‘’publisher and executive chairman of The Trust Group of Newspapers Malam Kabiru Yusuf, Prof Momodu Kassim Momodu, Dr. George Kwanashie, Comrade Ayo Sando, Dr Obi Osisiogwu, Prof Nath Abraham.

‘’The SWOT Analysis Committee will critically examine the Strength of PRP, its weaknesses and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to its existence and wellbeing. On the basis of a critical analysis of these, the committee made up of some of the best intellectuals in Nigeria, will recommend to the party strategies to adopt for its survival and growth,’’ he said.

The Membership Mobilisation Committee charged with examining and advising the party on how best to grew its membership using the best available methods bearing in mind current voters demography in Nigeria includes: ‘’chairman Alhaji Sule Mohammed, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, Comrade Olajideh Wolimoh, Alhaji Musa Maigari, Revernd Emmanuel Aniebet, Mr. Malu Timothy Terzungine, Alhaji Mohammed Bulama.

It added that the Finance and Funding Committee whose membership has business persons will examine current financial status of the PRP and existing funding methodologies as put in the Party’s Constitution and suggest how best to make the methodologies work as well as new ways of raising funds to make it a financially stable Party with a sustainable operation.