Russian President Vladimir Putin Losing His Grip On Power

President Vladimir Putin’s “tough-guy” act is getting old. His police rounded up more than 1000 protesters in Moscow at the weekend. Meanwhile, their President was posing aboard a minisub — grinning off the growing unrest.

The exact number detained is unknown. Their offence is: demanding their representatives be allowed to run in regional elections.

Amid it all, Mr Putin stuck to his tried and tested techniques.

He spruiked his tough-man image by spending the weekend sitting inside the reinforced glass bubble of a mini-submarine, diving in tribute to Soviet submariners killed in World War II.

But despite the characteristic cheerful grin and carefree wave, the 66-year-old former KGB intelligence officer is facing a multitude of challenges.

Last year, he swept back into power for an unprecedented fourth term as Russia’s president. This constitutionally final term ends in 2024.

But President Putin has cemented himself at the heart of a new style of Kremlin government. Some analysts call it a kleptocracy — a corrupt pyramid scheme aimed at dividing up the nation’s wealth.

But Mr Putin has always strived to maintain an air of democratic legitimacy — even if it has meant deregistering, disqualifying — or jailing — anyone likely to oppose him.

Unsurprisingly, then, local government elections are at the centre of the latest crisis.

The Moscow City Council is up for renewal. Dominated by Mr Putin’s United Russia Party, the election of even a few outspoken representatives would give any opposition movement both legitimacy and exposure.

And that would be a threat to Mr Putin’s grip on power.

The weekend detentions came among widespread protests that locally selected candidates be allowed to contest local elections.

Some 20,000 people took to Moscow’s streets a fortnight ago in what was an authorised protest.

Moscow authorities declared a follow-up protest illegal. But more than 3000 turned up anyway in what was to become one of the nation’s most significant acts of defiance in recent years.

The crowd were telling President Putin something he didn’t want to hear.

Chants of “Putin resign”, and “Free Russia of Putin” sounded out through central Moscow.

Then, riot-gear garbed police forced the protesters to disperse as they rounded up as many as they could grab.

Many were held only a few hours. But some, from social media posts, appeared to have suffered severe injuries in the process.

It was all the result of a call by jailed Opposition Leader and anti-corruption lawyer Alexei Navalnyto protest rigged local government elections. Russia is, in effect, a one-party state.

In 2013, Mr Navalny won almost a third of the vote in the race to become Moscow’s mayor. He was barred from contesting the new round.

Nevertheless, Mr Navalny was arrested and had his house searched just days before the weekend demonstration. Then, as the protests unfolded, he suddenly became seriously ill.

Russian police say he suffered an “allergic reaction” that produced “severe facial swelling and red rashes on the skin” while behind bars.

Mr Navalny was visited in hospital by his personal doctor. “We cannot rule out that toxic damage to the skin and mucous membranes by an unknown chemical substance was inflicted with the help of a third party,” Dr Vasilyeva wrote on her Facebook page.

It’s not the first time Mr Navalny has been the target of a chemical attack. In 2017, substances smeared on his face caused him to lose most of the vision in one eye.

More significantly, it’s not the first time Russian citizens have defied the iron rule of the Kremlin to air their grievances.