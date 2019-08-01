Rwanda Shuts Congo Border On Ebola Fears

Congo’s presidency says Rwandan authorities have closed the border between Goma and its nearest town of Gisenyi for all people other than Congolese citizens leaving Rwanda.

Goma had its second case of Ebola fever confirmed this week.

“The Congolese authorities deplore this decision, which runs counter to the advice of the WHO (World Health Organisation),” on fighting the virus, the presidency’s statement said.

Rwandan state minister for foreign affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, told Reuters by phone: “Yes it has been closed, but for details you can call immigration and ministry of health because it is about Ebola.”