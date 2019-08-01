BUSINESS
Shippers’ Council Begins Audit Of Terminal Operators
The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has begun an audit of all terminal operators in the nation’s seaports for greater efficiency in other to attract more cargoes to Nigerian terminals.
This was disclosed by the executive secretary of the council, Barr. Hassan Bello at the commissioning of West African Container Terminal (WACT) N3.6 billion mobile harbour cranes for discharge of cargoes at the terminal.
He said, “I have had a very good and robust relationship with this terminals and my concern is about moderation of cost and efficiency. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has been auditing the terminals, in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, to see that we have efficiency because the more efficient we are, the more cargoes we have.
“Nigeria is a natural harbour because this is where population is but we have to be efficient and am happy that today, this terminal (WACT) is becoming one of the most efficient terminals we have in West Africa and this is gladdening the heart and all issue of concessioning to the port will be realised.”
Bello, who further commended the terminal operators and shipping companies for having believe in Nigeria’s economy said the country’s economy was headed for greatness.
“We are not unaware of some challenges and infrastructure and operating conditions of shipping generally. Though, it is not a very friendly atmosphere and that you have persevered with the shipping companies is known to us but the government is taking deliberate steps to ensure that these things are being done.
“Look at what the NPA has been doing especially with the concession agreement which we are ensuring that the interest of terminal operators are taken into consideration because you are investing in Nigeria when you have choice to invest elsewhere but Nigeria is where the action is and I will enjoin you to continue to invest in Nigeria because this country is on it way to greatness to bring in more investment,” Bello said.
MOST READ
2019 Elections Have Been Won And Lost, Presidency Tells Atiku
Edo Assembly Gets Court Order Against NASS, DSS
Flood Sweeps Away FCT High Court Director, Kills 5 Kids In Yola
8-year-old Zamfara Girl Treks 2km Daily To School
Prioritising Customers Helps Me Stand Out – Kore
Enugu Catholic Priests Protest Killing, Abduction Of Colleagues
Police Confirm Abduction Of 5 RCCG Pastors
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
FAAN Security Officer Arrested For Stealing From Pilgrims
- WORLD21 hours ago
U.S. To Withdraw From Nuclear Missile Treaty With Russia
- EDUCATION20 hours ago
Nasarawa Receives N5B Intervention From UBEC
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Radja Nainggolan Nears Cagliari Return From Inter
- NEWS21 hours ago
Election Tribunal Upholds Adamawa Ex-Speaker’s Election
- WORLD20 hours ago
Trump To Impose New 10-Per-Cent Tariff On China From Sept. 1
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Stuart Baxter Resigns As South Africa Head Coach
- FOOTBALL19 hours ago
Manchester City Resume Talks With Juventus For Joao Cancelo