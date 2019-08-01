Shippers’ Council Begins Audit Of Terminal Operators

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has begun an audit of all terminal operators in the nation’s seaports for greater efficiency in other to attract more cargoes to Nigerian terminals.

This was disclosed by the executive secretary of the council, Barr. Hassan Bello at the commissioning of West African Container Terminal (WACT) N3.6 billion mobile harbour cranes for discharge of cargoes at the terminal.

He said, “I have had a very good and robust relationship with this terminals and my concern is about moderation of cost and efficiency. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has been auditing the terminals, in Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt, to see that we have efficiency because the more efficient we are, the more cargoes we have.

“Nigeria is a natural harbour because this is where population is but we have to be efficient and am happy that today, this terminal (WACT) is becoming one of the most efficient terminals we have in West Africa and this is gladdening the heart and all issue of concessioning to the port will be realised.”

Bello, who further commended the terminal operators and shipping companies for having believe in Nigeria’s economy said the country’s economy was headed for greatness.

“We are not unaware of some challenges and infrastructure and operating conditions of shipping generally. Though, it is not a very friendly atmosphere and that you have persevered with the shipping companies is known to us but the government is taking deliberate steps to ensure that these things are being done.

“Look at what the NPA has been doing especially with the concession agreement which we are ensuring that the interest of terminal operators are taken into consideration because you are investing in Nigeria when you have choice to invest elsewhere but Nigeria is where the action is and I will enjoin you to continue to invest in Nigeria because this country is on it way to greatness to bring in more investment,” Bello said.