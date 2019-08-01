WORLD
Somali Mayor Dies From Injuries In Al-Shabaab Attack
The mayor of the Somali capital Mogadishu has died of his injuries from an al-Shabaab attack while being treated in Qatar, the Somali National News Agency reported Thursday.
Abdirahman Osman was struck during a militant attack last week in Mogadishu. At least 11 other people, including local district commissioners, were killed in the attack.
The al-Shabaab terrorist group claimed the blast, saying its target was the UN envoy to Somalia, James Swan, who had left the building a few hours before the attack.
Al-Shabaab regularly launches attacks on government buildings and hotels in the volatile nation in the Horn of Africa.
