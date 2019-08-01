NEWS
Sustain Efforts On Improving Nigeria’s Security, Wase Urges UK
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt.Hon Ahmed Idris Wase has urged the United Kingdom to sustain its efforts towards improving Nigeria’s security.
Speaking when he received the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, in his office in Abuja, on Thursday, Wase also called for more collaboration between the two countries.
In a statement issued by the chief press secretary, to the deputy speaker Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase said Nigeria is committed to sustaining its relationship with the UK for the good and benefit of the citizens.
He thanked the envoy for the visit and for the UK’s continued positive response to Nigeria’s quest for improved security of lives and properties in the country.
Wase said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and National Assembly, I want to say we appreciate your efforts and your visit today. And, by the grace of God, we will work together for the progress of our people and our country; I want to assure you of that.
“I want to appeal to you to go beyond what you have done today and press further so that we can have a huge impact to ensure that many Nigerians benefit from this. I believe we can do more as a country; I want to appeal on behalf of our country for you to issue a stern gesture towards our internal security.”
In her remarks, the Deputy High Commissioner expressed the UK’s readiness to continue to work with Nigeria on the issue of security as well as across a range of other issues.
“The British government will be looking forward to working with you to take security and stability in Nigeria forward in a very positive and constructive way,” she said.
“We also want to acknowledge the important role of the Deputy Speaker, who is the regional representative for West Africa on the executive committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
“The association which brings together parliamentarians from across the commonwealth is fundamental to our joint values. And I look forward to working with you on opportunities for collaboration in the future.”
