NEWS
Tijani Yusuf Dies At 63
The Presidency, yesterday, announced the death of Alhaji Tijani Yusuf, aged 63, after a brief illness.
A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina said Yusuf was until his death, the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja.
Adesina said the deceased was “very likeable and unassuming gentleman.
“Yusuf was known for his excellent administrative skills, most notably his pivotal roles during Swearing-in/Oath-taking ceremonies of top appointees of the Federal Government before Nigerian leaders.
“In recognition of his meritorious services, Yusuf was given the national honours of Member of the Order of Niger (MON 2006) and Officer of the Order of Niger (OON 2012), after receiving several commendation letters including one from the Archbishop of Canterbury.’’
Late Yusuf was deployed to the State House in 1994 from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development.
He rose to the rank of Director in 2013, and retired in 2016 after decades of serving several Nigerian military and civilian leaders.
Following his mandatory retirement on the basis of age, he was appointed Special Assistant to the permanent secretary.
The late Yusuf will be sorely missed by the Management and Staff of the State House.
After prayers at the Abuja National Mosque, his remains were conveyed for interment in his hometown, Minna, Niger State. Alhaji Yusuf was married and had children.
MOST READ
‘Army Establishes 22 Command Secondary Schools In 4 Years’
Executive, Legislature Collaborating To Address Plight Of IDPs – Gbajabiamila
EFCC Parades 8 Over Fertilizer Scam In Gombe
Lawyers’ Views On Regional Supreme Court
Okowa Tasks Political Appointees On Accountability
Edo Govt, ITF To Begin Free Training For Artisans
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
MOST POPULAR
- EDUCATION17 hours ago
Federal University Wukari Shut Down Over Tiv/Jukun Crisis
- LAW18 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Continues Hearing
- LAW14 hours ago
Man Docked For Allegedly Biting Woman’s Breast
- NEWS18 hours ago
Zamfara Govt To Recruit 8,000 Workers
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Tribunal Sacks PDP Federal Lawmaker, Orders Withdraw Of Certificate Of Return
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- NEWS18 hours ago
INEC Assures Nigerians Of Free, Fair, Credible Elections At All Times
- NEWS15 hours ago
Group Outlines Qualities Of Next Bayelsa Governor