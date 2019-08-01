FOOTBALL
Tottenham Beat Bayern On Penalties To Win Audi Cup
Tottenham beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties to win the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night after a thrilling 90 minutes ended in a 2-2 draw.
Spurs looked to be on their way to victory following goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen that had the visitors leading 2-0 at the hour mark.
However, Jann-Fiete Arp pulled one back for Bayern minutes after the Eriksen goal and Niko Kovac rang the changes soon after, brining on Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller to help continue the positive momentum for the hosts.
The move paid off when Muller set up Alphonso Davies with a square pass at the top of the area that the Canada international expertly fired past Hugo Lloris to level the score.
The match went to spot kicks and Paulo Gazzaniga kept out Jerome Boateng’s effort in the seventh round as Spurs prevailed in the shootout to lift the Audi Cup.
Bayern Munich begin their season in earnest on Saturday in the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund, while Tottenham meet Inter Milan on Aug. 4 in an International Champions Cup clash before beginning Premier League play on Aug. 10 on Aston Villa.
MOST READ
Dutse Residents Protest Poor Service Delivery By KEDCO
Gov. Yahaya Inaugurates Civil Service Reform Committee
Benue To Compensate Victims Of Makurdi Market Fire
Jumia Fetes Women To Mark Pan-African Women’s Day
Court Shows Video Of 6-year-old In Mass Sex Abuse Case
Sustain Efforts On Improving Nigeria’s Security, Wase Urges UK
Doctors Down Tools At Lagos Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Over Poor Condition Of Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- EDUCATION16 hours ago
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Why Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Proscription El-Zakzaky Followers Suspend Protests
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Lulu To Pick Kogi APC Nomination Form Today
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
DMO Raises N691.7bn From Local Bonds In 7 Months
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Hepatitis: Need For Urgent Action