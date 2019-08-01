NEWS
Zulum Fowards List Of 22 Commissioner Nominees To State Assembly
Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has forwarded the list of 22 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council (SEC).
Announcing the nominees yesterday on the floor of the House , the Speaker Borno state House of Assembly, Hon. Abduljareem Lawan said :” Dear colleagues, we have received an executive communication from the Executive Governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum for confirmation of 22 nominees as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.”
According to the speaker, the list include: Prof.Isa Hussaini Matte, Engr.Bukar Talba, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, Hon.Yerima Kareto, Hon.Sugun Mai Mele, Barr.Kaka Shehu Lawan, Engr.Tijjani.A.Goni, Hon.Abubakar Tijjani, Engr.Kabir Mohammed Wanorii and Engr.Babagana Mustapha.
Others include: Hon.Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinb, Hon. Sayinna Buba, Alh.Babakura Abba Jato, Dr.Salisu Kwaya Bura, Hon.Yuguda Saleh Dungas, Arc.Yerima Saleh, Hajja Zuwaira Gambo, Hon.Bello Ayuba, Hon.Abatcha Umar, Hon.Nuhu Clark and Juliana Bitrus.
The state Executive council when confirmed will constitute majority of new commers as only 8 out the 22 commissioner nominees are returning with 14 new commissioner.
MOST READ
Dutse Residents Protest Poor Service Delivery By KEDCO
Gov. Yahaya Inaugurates Civil Service Reform Committee
Benue To Compensate Victims Of Makurdi Market Fire
Jumia Fetes Women To Mark Pan-African Women’s Day
Court Shows Video Of 6-year-old In Mass Sex Abuse Case
Sustain Efforts On Improving Nigeria’s Security, Wase Urges UK
Doctors Down Tools At Lagos Yaba Psychiatric Hospital Over Poor Condition Of Service
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS17 hours ago
‘APC, PMB Jittery Over Collapsing Defence At Tribunal’
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
PMB Awaiting Senate Report For Cabinet Inauguration – Presidency
- EDUCATION16 hours ago
Imo Govt Downgrades Two Varsities
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Why Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Proscription El-Zakzaky Followers Suspend Protests
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Lulu To Pick Kogi APC Nomination Form Today
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
DMO Raises N691.7bn From Local Bonds In 7 Months
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Hepatitis: Need For Urgent Action