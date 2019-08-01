Zulum Fowards List Of 22 Commissioner Nominees To State Assembly

Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has forwarded the list of 22 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council (SEC).

Announcing the nominees yesterday on the floor of the House , the Speaker Borno state House of Assembly, Hon. Abduljareem Lawan said :” Dear colleagues, we have received an executive communication from the Executive Governor of Borno state, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum for confirmation of 22 nominees as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.”

According to the speaker, the list include: Prof.Isa Hussaini Matte, Engr.Bukar Talba, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, Hon.Yerima Kareto, Hon.Sugun Mai Mele, Barr.Kaka Shehu Lawan, Engr.Tijjani.A.Goni, Hon.Abubakar Tijjani, Engr.Kabir Mohammed Wanorii and Engr.Babagana Mustapha.

Others include: Hon.Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinb, Hon. Sayinna Buba, Alh.Babakura Abba Jato, Dr.Salisu Kwaya Bura, Hon.Yuguda Saleh Dungas, Arc.Yerima Saleh, Hajja Zuwaira Gambo, Hon.Bello Ayuba, Hon.Abatcha Umar, Hon.Nuhu Clark and Juliana Bitrus.

The state Executive council when confirmed will constitute majority of new commers as only 8 out the 22 commissioner nominees are returning with 14 new commissioner.