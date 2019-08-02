NEWS
80 Died In Ogun Road Accidents In 2nd Quarter– FRSC
The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), yesterday, said that 80 persons died in road accidents in the state during the second quarter of 2019.
Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known during a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Sango-Ota Unit in Ogun.
According to him, the number of people that died in road crashes increased from 72 in the second quarter of 2018 to 80 in the same period in 2019.
He also said that 196 crashes were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 against 148 crashes in 2018.
“FRSC rescued 505 victims in various crashes that happened in the state in 2019 compared to 481 persons rescued in 2018,’’ he said.
The sector commander said that the development was worrisome because the number of people who died increased by four per cent in 2019.
Oladele attributed most of the crashes to recklessness on the part of the drivers and non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations.
He advised motorists to be cautious and to desist from acts that could lead to loss of lives and property on the highways.
Oladele stressed the need for the FRSC to strengthen enforcement on safety, especially in Ifo, Itori, Ewekoro, Sango-Ota and other areas in the state.
He also said that any erring driver caught driving against traffic in areas where construction works were ongoing would be arrested and prosecuted.
“FRSC cannot continue to allow people to die unnecessarily on our roads,” he said.
Mr Akeem Gainyu, the Unit Commander in Sango-Ota, said that the crashes were not caused by spiritual forces, but by human errors.
MOST READ
80 Died In Ogun Road Accidents In 2nd Quarter– FRSC
Police Arrest 4 Suspects With 10,000 Live Cartridges
Police nab 10 Operators Of Illegal Micro Finance Bank, Recovers N961,375
Court Remands Man For Defiling 4-year-old
We Have Lifted 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty – PMB
Politicians Who Fell Out With Their Godfathers
Innovation Hub Commences Production Of Limbs For Boko Haram Victims
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Senate, Obaseki On Collision Course Over Edo Assembly
- OPINION24 hours ago
Time For Nigerian Youths To Reclaim The Country
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Dangote Industries Committed To Empowering Africa
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Zenith Bank Launches High Interest-Yielding Target Savings Account
- ISSUES24 hours ago
Deconstructing Nigeria’s Evolving Diaspora Policy
- WORLD20 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin Losing His Grip On Power
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Ecobank Nigeria Removes 2m Plastic Bottles From Lagos Streets
- BANKING AND FINANCE23 hours ago
UBA Doles N30m To 20 Customers In Wise Savers Promo