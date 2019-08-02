SPORTS
AAG 2019: We Are Committed To Ensuring Athletes Are Dope Free – NADC
The National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) is committed to ensuring that all Nigerian athletes to the 12th African Games compete cleanly and without the influence of drugs, an official has assured.
Joel Adagadzu, a member of the NADC board, told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that the Committee was working closely with all the national federations.
“We are also working closely with the athletes and relevant stakeholders to ensure Nigeria is not tainted with any case of doping at the forthcoming Games in Morocco,’’ he said.
Adagadzu described doping as a criminal offence and a form of corruption that should be stamped out of Nigerian sports.
He said this was the reason the Committee, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, has been organising series of workshops.
The NADC board member said the workshops were designed to keep the athletes abreast of latest anti-doping rules.
“We have been organising series of workshops for the athletes in their various camps across the country to ensure they are aware of the latest anti-doping rules,” he said.
Adagadzu said since ignorance was no longer an excuse, all athletes must know what constitutes doping, including medication and energy drinks that could get them into trouble.
He expressed optimism that with all the workshops and sensitisation, Nigerian athletes would not run foul of the law at the Games.
The 12th African Games is scheduled for Rabat in Morocco from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31
