Arafat: 25,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Move To Makkah – NAHCON

No fewer than 25,000 Nigerian pilgrims have moved from Madinah to Makkah to begin various Hajj rites toward Arafat on Aug. 10.

The representative of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Saudi Arabia, Dr Aliyu Tanko, announced this to Nigerian journalists in Makkah on Friday.

According to him, so far, 150 hotels of different categories, have been secured for the pilgrims in Makkah by various state governments.

Tanko added that all NAHCON does “is to supervise and ensure good accommodation for the pilgrims’’.

He advised the pilgrims to concentrate on the main purpose of their being in Saudi Arabia by shunning unlawful activities to avoid getting into trouble with Saudi authorities.

“Nigerian pilgrims are advised to obey the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia, eschew involving in politics and resist the temptation to joining groups that could lead them astray.

“They should also be mindful of the kind of food they eat to be healthy enough to face the hectic nature of Hajj performance.

“If you miss performing Arafat, the peak of Hajj rites, you have missed Hajj for this year.

“Therefore, you must avoid activities that will make you miss this very important religious rite,’’ he said.

The NAHCON’s representative further disclosed that the commission had provided two major clinics and five sub-clinics in Makkah to take care of the health of the pilgrims.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited Masjid Al-Harum, (Ka’aba) on Friday, reports that most Nigerian pilgrims were among other pilgrims from all walks of life that observed the Friday prayer in the mosque.

Others were also seen performing other Hajj rites such as going around the Ka’aba and making supplications among others.

Meanwhile, one of the leading Imams of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Dr Abdulbareey Bn Awwadh Assubaiteey, has advised pilgrims to make maximum use of the first ten days of the month of Dhulhijjah, (the 12th month of the Islamic calendar).

This, he said, was necessary for them to derive maximum benefits from Allah’s pleasures and bounties.

The cleric gave the advice in a statement from the National media team of NAHCON.

In his sermon before the Jummah prayers, the religious leader, said: “Allah has specified, certain periods and places in which He multiplies in many folds, His favours, blessings and bounties.

“Every Muslim is enjoined to strive hard to benefits from them.’’