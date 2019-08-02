Court Orders Forfeiture Of N150m Plaza To FG

A Kwara State High Court presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of a plaza valued at N150 million belonging to a civil servant in Kwara State, Rasaq Momonu to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, had approached the court to give an order of final forfeiture of Asmau Plaza situated along University Road, Tanke Area, Ilorin after reasonable suspicion that the said property was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Delivering his judgment on the suit, Justice Oyinloye held that the EFCC had fulfilled all the requirements of the suit and thereby, ordered that the said property be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I have gone through the application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, I also sighted the hearing notice issued to the respondent in the suit, Rasaq Momonu. This Honourable Court is persuaded that he had been served with the Court Processes.”

The Judge said, “the application brought by the EFCC is meritorious and granted, this Honourable Court hereby, orders the final forfeiture of the Landed property known as Asmau Plaza, Tanke Road, Ilorin, Kwara State to the federal government of Nigeria.”

In the affidavit deposed to by Musa Gidado, an investigating officer with the EFCC, he urged the Judge to order the final forfeiture of the plaza, which is suspected to be a proceed of unlawful activity.