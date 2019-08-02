NEWS
Court Remands Man For Defiling 4-year-old
A Plateau High Court, yesterday, ordered a man, Nyam Sunday, to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl, pending bail application.
Justice Nafisa Musa gave the order to enable the defence counsel formally present his client’s bail application.
Musa adjourned the case until November 11 for hearing.
Sunday of Cut Village, Jos is being tried by the state Ministry of Justice for defilement of a minor.
Principal State Counsel, Gideon Azi, told the court that the defendant in May lured the child into his room and defiled her.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 208 and 257 of the Penal Code.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
MOST READ
80 Died In Ogun Road Accidents In 2nd Quarter– FRSC
Police Arrest 4 Suspects With 10,000 Live Cartridges
Police nab 10 Operators Of Illegal Micro Finance Bank, Recovers N961,375
Court Remands Man For Defiling 4-year-old
We Have Lifted 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty – PMB
Politicians Who Fell Out With Their Godfathers
Innovation Hub Commences Production Of Limbs For Boko Haram Victims
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Senate, Obaseki On Collision Course Over Edo Assembly
- OPINION24 hours ago
Time For Nigerian Youths To Reclaim The Country
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Dangote Industries Committed To Empowering Africa
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Zenith Bank Launches High Interest-Yielding Target Savings Account
- ISSUES24 hours ago
Deconstructing Nigeria’s Evolving Diaspora Policy
- WORLD20 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin Losing His Grip On Power
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Ecobank Nigeria Removes 2m Plastic Bottles From Lagos Streets
- BANKING AND FINANCE23 hours ago
UBA Doles N30m To 20 Customers In Wise Savers Promo