Cross River Youths Seek Urgent Presidential Assent To FUTOG Bill

Cross River youths under the aegis of Greater Ogoja Development Initiative, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Federal University of Technology, Ogoja (FUTOG) Bill passed by the National Assembly.

While making the appeal during a rally in Abuja, the Team Leader, Greater Ogoja Development Initiative, Mr Mike Udam, said the youths gathered to bring to the President’s notice the FUTOG bill, passed by the 8th National Assembly which has less than 30 days to expire.

Udam, who was represented by a Co-convener of the group, Mr Slater Udam, said the bill is historical to the peace-loving people of Ogoja whom he said are desirous of accessing quality education as clamoured by the Federal Government.

While commending a member of Parliament and former Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, Mr Jarigbe Agom, for his selfless service to the needs and aspirations of his Ogoja/Yala constituents, he said Agom’s action found expression in the sponsored bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ogoja and Related Matters (HB. 1293).

Udam added that Ogoja has come of age to ask for what is rightly theirs and ready to support the Federal Government to make the establishment of FUTOG a reality.

He said: “Mr President, the people of the northern fringes of the Ogoja Province, presently configured into Bekwarra, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja, and Yala Local Government Areas have resolved that the FUTOG be established in Ogoja.

“Therefore, Ogoja people are compelled to request for the establishment of a university of technology given the Federal Government’s well-intentioned disposition for the development of science and technology in the country.

“Ogoja was promised a university as early as 1975 but was shortchanged on the grounds of a minor disagreement between communities,’’ he said.

He said that Ogoja is blessed with heavy weights in the academia who are willing to relocate to give the university a smooth take off.

“We can boast of 12 professors in the field of Science and Technology presently offering their services across the country.

“We have about 23 associate professors in engineering and allied courses that are ready to come home and develop the university; we are indeed ready,’’ he said.

Udam, therefore, enjoined Mr President to grant the request of Ogoja people by giving assent to the bill, based on the above reasons.