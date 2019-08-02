Edo Assembly Crisis: Stop Your Unconstitutional Quest, Clark Tells NASS

Former minister and Senator of the Second Republic, Chief Edwin Clark has called on the National Assembly to disembark from what he described as unconstitutional quest to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.

According to Clark, the National Assembly should stop creating anarchy in the Edo State House of Assembly crisis.

In a statement he personally signed, Clark said he had earlier written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives concerning their earlier stand adding that the National Assembly should refrain from overheating the polity before the situation gets out of control.

“Barely a week ago, I had urgent cause to write to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, copying every Member of the House, on the dangerous misadventure they had embarked in their misadventure in a matter concerning governance in the Edo State, that had, in no way, needed their unsolicited meddling.

“In my intervention, I highlighted all Constitutional Provisions to buttress my strong advice that they desist in that path and get on with their full plate of Constitutional assignment.

“One of the strongest points I made was Section 11, sub-Section 4 & 5, which states that, ‘The National Assembly shall take over the affairs of a State House of Assembly only if there is crisis in the House, and the House is unable to function’. I noted that Part 2, Section 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, states clearly that, ‘The Legislative power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be vested in the National Assembly for the Federation which are consist of a Senate and the House of Representatives’. On account of this, I decried the ugly, hasty unilateral interference of the House of Representatives as ultra vires and, therefore, repugnant to the best practices of our Constitution.

“I stressed the issue of the inability of the House to function as a sine qua none, defeating any pretence of the House of Representatives to interfere. Rather than abate, it appears that the House of Representatives went on to recruit, the Senate, or that the Red Chambers saw a competitive angle in the matter and plunge in, head first, eyes closed, to complement the House of Representatives in the perverse onslaught in the Edo State governance structure. The Senate seems not aware of, or is too possessed of a mindset that blinds it against the many Provisions in the Constitution that supersede the mere fact that the two components of the National Assembly working in tandem, on the Edo State Project,” Clark said.

The elder statesman said for further stress, and the avoidance of any doubt, he asked the National Assembly to take into serious consideration, Section 11 (4), which states “At any time when any House of Assembly of a State is unable to perform its functions by reasons of the situation prevailing in that State, the National Assembly may make such laws for the peace, order and good government of that State with respect to matters on which a House of Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or expedient until such time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions; and any such laws enacted by the National Assembly pursuant to this section shall have effect as if they were laws enacted by the House of Assembly of the State:

“Provided that nothing in this section shall be construed as conferring on the National Assembly power to remove the Governor or the Deputy Governor of the State from office”.

Also, Clark said Section 11(5) states that, “For the purposes of sub-section (4) of this section, a House of Assembly shall not be deemed to be unable to perform its functions so long as the House of Assembly can hold a meeting and transact business.

“For goodness sake, the situation in the Edo State House of Assembly does not even look like it is pointing in that direction. Section 101 allows every Legislature to adopt its own rules. As concerning the issue of the Governor’s Proclamation of the commencement of the Legislature Term, indeed, Section 105 (3) rests exclusive prerogative of that function squarely with the Governor. It states that “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the person elected as the Governor of a State shall have power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after being sworn in, or for its dissolution as provided in this Section.

“It is unconstitutional and wrong for the National Assembly to ‘order, direct’ the Edo State Governor to issue a fresh proclamation. Section 3 places such activity squarely on the Exclusive List. Your Excellency, the Senate President, and distinguished Senators, let me draw you back to memory. In 2015 when the 8th National Assembly was inaugurated, not all the Members of the National Assembly were present that faithful morning. There was an announcement that all elected APC members in the National Assembly should assemble at the International Conference Centre that very morning, and Mr. President as the leader of APC, who has just returned from an overseas trip was to address the members at the meeting before going to the National Assembly for the inauguration. Meanwhile, some members of the National Assembly, instead of going to attend the meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, gathered at the National Assembly for the inauguration.

“Thereafter, the former Senate President, His Excellency, Bukola Saraki, was elected President of the Senate unopposed because other Senators elect, including the present Senate President of this 9th Senate and who was the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were at the ICC. And a PDP Senator, Ike Ekweremadu, was thereafter elected as Deputy Senate President. The present Speaker of the House of Representatives, rushed from the ICC, after the House of Representatives had been inaugurated, but he was defeated by Honourable Yakubu Dogara who became the Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives, not because he (the present Speaker) was unpopular, but because most of his Party members were not present, a situation which gave Yakubu Dogara, the leeway to defeat him using the majority votes of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP,” Clark said.