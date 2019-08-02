Friends Of Police Inaugurates New Executives

In quick response to circumstances of insecurity in Nasarawa State and in a bid to offer professional assistance to Nasarawa State Police Command, the Friends of Police (FOP), Keffi, a non-governmental organisation, has inaugurated new executive members who are experts in the fields of Agriculture, Medical and Health Care Services, Security and Entrepreneurship.

According to the chairman, Ibrahim Babayo, the Friends of Police (FOP) is set to assist the police in giving it a new level of reassurance and security boost.

The organisation has expanded its membership with collaboration with Unions and Associations from Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi and other major stakeholders, which include, Federal Road Safety Commission, Keffi; National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency, Keffi; Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps Keffi; School of Health Technology, Keffi; Centre for Gender Studies, Nasarawa State University Keffi and others.

“The new group has decided to work as a team in a view to provide professional solutions to critical issues of our time. The members of this team are:

Ibrahim Babayo, chairman; Comrade Oyibo Alidu, vice chairman 1; Dr Hauwau M Mainoma, vice chairman 2; Barr Ibrahim Kaigama, Legal Adviser; Leonard Onoja, Financial Adviser 1; Dr Kla Ponmwa, Financial Adviser 2; Comr Mohammed G Jakwa, Secretary; Samaila Tanko, Asst Secretary;

Maichibi Solomon, Financial Secretary; Angela Nnedinso, Treasurer;

Comr Afolabi O Peter, Provost; Isiaku Sarki, Ex-officio;

Hon Yahaya Muazu, Welfare officer 1; Anna Stephen Kut, Welfare officer 2;

Comr Daniel Omaga, Public Relations Officer”.

According to Babayo, “it should be noted that officers and men of the Nigeria Police are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have red blood in their veins just like every other person.

“It is no news that the police are saddled with the responsibility to protect lives and properties, placing them on high risk and targets to men of the underworld.

“The police are necessary and provide an invaluable public service. We all need them. We all depend upon them. Further, a good, honest, professional, well-trained police officer is worth his, or her, weight in gold and is an invaluable asset to any community.

“To this end, the first efforts of the mentioned team will be a bold step to tackle the menace of insecurity in Nasarawa State, eradicate hunger and malnutrition, and proffer solutions to unemployment saga rocking our nation and also address the issue of environmental degradation.”

Be a Friend of Police and not an enemy.”