NEWS
Gov. Zulum Appoints 7 More Aides
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of five more Special Advisers, one Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and a Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS).
Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday.
Gusau disclosed that the appointment was in furtherance of steps to put in place components of the governor’s office.
He said that the appointees were chosen after careful evaluations of their individual track records and expertise.
“Governor Zulum is confident that the appointees will, in the course of work, prove themselves through competence, selfless commitments, patriotism and fear of God,” Gusau said.
He listed the Special Adviser appointees as Abba Abubakar Garbai, Zannah Jabu, Mohammad Hamzah, Lawan Wakilbe and Alhaji Zarma Bamus.
Gusau added that the governor also approved the appointment of Alhaji Haruna Tela, as the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS), Deputy Governor’s Office, and Mr Lanre Obadiah, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA).
He explained that while Obadiah’s appointment is with immediate effect, the remaining appointees would be sworn in at a later date.
It will be recalled that Zulum had on Wednesday submitted 22 commissioner- nominees to the state’s House of Assembly for approval.
The governor had appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, two special advisers, a spokesman and other aides in June.
