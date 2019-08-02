Man Utd Agree £80M Fee For Maguire

The England centre-back is set to arrive at Old Trafford after United and Leicester finally came to an agreement

Manchester United have agreed terms with Leicester City over the £80 million transfer of Harry Maguire to Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions had been chasing the centre-back for the entire summer having curtailed plans to bring him to the club 12 months earlier, with the boyhood United fan having indicated some weeks ago that he was flattered with the club’s interest in him.

But now they are set to pay a world-record for a defender to make Maguire a United player, pending the result of a medical. The fee exceeds the previous record of £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

The 26-year-old’s status in the game was raised during England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and his continued form for Leicester since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2017 also caught United’s eye.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to add a top-level centre-back to his squad for some time, and Maguire was the club’s number-one target in that department.

Maguire had already been left out of the Leicester squad to face Atalanta in a pre-season friendly on Friday night and could now complete his switch to the Theatre of Dreams in the coming days ahead of a potential debut when United’s Premier League season gets underway against Chelsea on August 11.

He becomes United’s third summer signing following the purchases of Daniel James from Swansea City and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.