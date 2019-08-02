NEWS
NDA Flags Off Training of 385 Youths On Skill Acquisition
The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in collaboration with Sen. Aisha Dahiru have commenced training 385 women and youth in various skill acquisition in Adamawa state.
Speaking at the ceremony in Yola Friday, Sen Dahiru said, the initiative was her direct efforts, to provide opportunities for the beneficiaries to acquire life skills acquisition.
She urged the beneficiaries drawn from seven (7) local government area of the state, to concentrate and use the knowledge to be acquired from the training for self-sufficiency.
“The program is intended to provide avenue for our youths and women to be gainfully employed and even employ other people.
“The training is my direct efforts as your Senator to provide opportunity to acquire skills of a life time.
She argued that, acquiring any type of skill would broaden gates of opportunities for employment.
Earlier, the Acting State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Kenneth Maigida,said the beneficiaries would be trained for three months in various skills with the directorate
Maigida said, the directorate in collaboration with SGF Boss Mustapha, First Lady Aisha Buhari, POWA have trained over 12000 women and youth from the state in various skill program.
