OPM Opens Foundation to Rehabilitate Victims of Trafficking, Destitute

A faith-based organisation, Omega Power Ministries (OPM) says it establishes a foundation in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state to rehabilitate victims of trafficking, homeless and destitute.

General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, stated this when he paid courtesy call on the Acting Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ibrahim Mammaga, in Abuja.

Chinyere said that the church took the step to complement government’s efforts having realised that the government could not do all things alone.

He said that the church founded the OPM Foundation also to cater for the welfare of the less privileged, adding that it was currently operating 11 free schools.

“Among our major challenges are human trafficking, child slavery, sex slavery and by the grace of God, OPM has decided to deal with these major problems.

“Some of the girls who travelled and came back as well as those intending to travel through Libya and were intercepted were taken to our estate where they were housed and orientated.

“All of them are doing very well now. They undergone several skills and were empowered to own businesses of their own, rather than engaging in prostitution,’’ he said.

Chinyere said that there have also been many success stories at the foundation, as armed robbers, kidnappers and those who engaged in other social vices had voluntarily renounced their evil acts.

He said many of them that repented, surrendered their arms to the foundation which they in turn handed over to the Police.

“The church rehabilitated them, feed and clothe them and teach them skills like carpentry, welding, scaffolding.

“God used the former Minister of Labour, to approve our centre, so we now offer certificates to our trainees, which they are using to secure job opportunities at home and abroad’’.

He said that the church also carry out humanitarian services by helping families who cannot afford to feed.

The clergy said they also built estates to accommodate the homeless.

Mr Ephraim Sheyin, Deputy Editor-In-Chief, who received the clergy on behalf of the acting MD, thanked him for the visit and all his humanitarian work.

He said the gesture by the Church “is commendable, because not everyone can sacrifice that much to help others.

“I thank God for touching your heart to do all these. The scripture is clear, as it says `if you give to the poor, you are lending to your creature.

“ God will continue to strengthen you to do more work for Nigeria, because the country needs people like you and if there are more people like you, a lot of people will be taken off the streets,’’ he said.

He urged others to emulate the clergy to rid the country of poverty and crime. (NAN)