Police Arrest 4 Suspects With 10,000 Live Cartridges

The Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, said that it had arrested four suspects, who specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to different armed robbery syndicates terrorising the people of the state.

The commissioner of police, Mr Shina Olukolu, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olukolu said the suspects were arrested in their hideout with 10,000 live cartridges on July 23 at 2am, at Oke-Bola area of Ibadan.

He noted that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command received information about the activities of the syndicates and swung into action, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

According to him, the suspects concealed the cartridges in an unregistered Toyota Sienna bus and a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos GGE 979 FT.

One of the suspects told newsmen that he had no licence to sell the cartridges, adding that he was only being patronised by the hunters.