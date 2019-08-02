NEWS
Rainstorm Kills 4 Children in Yola
The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has confirmed that five persons, including an infant, had been killed by rainstorm in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.
Dr Mohammed Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.
Sulaiman explained that the incident occurred on Thursday evening following heavy downpour recorded in the affected areas.
According to him, property estimated at several millions of Naira was also destroyed by the flood.
He said the agency’s emergency teams were deployed to the affected areas to help victims and ascertain the level of damages.
“Five persons were killed by the flood, including four children, following a heavy downpour experienced yesterday (July 1) in Yola and its environs.
“Property worth hundreds of millions of Naira was also destroyed,” Sulaiman said.
He said the agency was making contact with relevant emergency agencies for quick response and assistance.
He said the areas affected include Yolde-Pate, Damare, Wuro-Jabbe, Damilu and Jambutu in Yola South and Yola North Local Government Areas.
Malam Kabiru Bello, a resident of Wuro Jabbe in Yola South Local Government Area, said he lost two of his children to the flood.
Bello said his neighbour also lost two children to the flood, adding that among the deceased is a 10-month old.
“Other children were aged three, four and seven years, while three of them were girls,’’ he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Alleged Rape
World Bank, Ekiti To Partner Against Gender-Based Violence, Genital Mutilation
Oyo Demolishes 5 Shops, Seals Petrol Station For Violating Environmental Laws
Cross River Youths Seek Urgent Presidential Assent To FUTOG Bill
Inter-Faith Groups, Clerics Begin 40-days “Deliverance” Prayers For Nigeria
EFCC Arrests Banker For N35m Fraud
Obaseki, Okowa, Obiano Eulogise Late Chief Onyema
MOST POPULAR
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Politicians Who Fell Out With Their Godfathers
- OPINION15 hours ago
This Attack Is Unwarranted
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Female Aspirant Pledges To Promote Unity, Women Devt
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Over 20m Shi’ite Members Across Nigeria Are Peaceful – Manniru
- Others15 hours ago
Jeddy Agba’s Alleged Corrupt Practices, Handiwork Of Political Jobbers
- OPINION15 hours ago
Exploring Grasscutter Farming To Meet Demand