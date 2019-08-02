Reform: Probe Panel Calls For Memoranda On Colleges Of Agric, Education, Others

The Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki to investigate the activities of three tertiary institutions in Edo State, comprising the Colleges of Education, Ekiadolor and Igueben, Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agricultural Technology, Agenebode, has called on members of the public to submit memoranda to the commission in an effort to have robust engagements for the probe.

In a statement, Secretary of the Commission, Obobairibhojie A. John, said, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State, has constituted a Commission of Inquiry into the activities of Colleges of Education, Ekiadolor and Igueben, Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agricultural Technology, Agenebode from January, 2009 to 30th June 2019.”

According to him, “the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry are, to examine the finances of the institutions (receipts and expenditure) and determine whether they were in accordance with the laws of the Institution, rules and regulations guiding the Public Service

Others are to “examine the administrative structure of the institutions in line with the laws establishing them and examine the mode of employment and promotions at the institutions with a view to determining whether due process was observed and investigate any other matter that may be incidental to (i) – (iii) above.”

He called on members of the public to submit memoranda in fifteen (15) copies to the Secretary of the Commission of Inquiry at the Office of the Head of Service, Government House, Benin City, on or before Wednesday 14th August, 2019.