BUSINESS
South African Sugar Producer To Delist Shares From LSE
South African sugar producer Tongaat Hulett will delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to cut costs and streamline its shareholding structure amid low trading volumes in the London-listed stock, the company said on Friday.
Tongaat, which said in April it would restate financial information after a formal review revealed certain accounting practices that needed to be re-examined, voluntarily suspended trading in its shares in Johannesburg and London in June.
The company said that it resolved that the volume of trade over the past few years, including the cost of maintaining the secondary listing, does not sufficiently warrant a presence on the LSE.
Tongaat said it would maintain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
It added that shareholders as at Sept. 4 on the UK share register, a fraction of the total will be transferred onto the South African share register.
MOST READ
FG Fixes August 15 For Ministerial Retreat
Atiku’s Unrelenting Appeal to Emotion: A Gambit Doom to fail – Femi Adesina
NDA Flags Off Training of 385 Youths On Skill Acquisition
Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet: Lagos Assembly Screening C’ttee Grills Additional 5 Nominees
Trump Discusses Further Cooperation With Britain In Call With Johnson
Arafat: 25,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Move To Makkah – NAHCON
Unidentified Armed Men Attack UNIABUJA Medical Students Hostel
MOST POPULAR
-
ISSUES14 hours ago
Like A House Of Cards
-
ISSUES14 hours ago
Wukari Crisis: Now Is The Time To Act
-
OPINION13 hours ago
This Attack Is Unwarranted
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Politicians Who Fell Out With Their Godfathers
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Female Aspirant Pledges To Promote Unity, Women Devt
-
NEWS23 hours ago
FG Lifts 5m Nigerians Out Of Extreme Poverty In 3 Years – PMB
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Over 20m Shi’ite Members Across Nigeria Are Peaceful – Manniru
-
Others13 hours ago
Jeddy Agba’s Alleged Corrupt Practices, Handiwork Of Political Jobbers