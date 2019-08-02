Towards Food Security

Amajor challenge confronting the nation in the face of the pervasive insecurity across the country is the looming food insecurity. With the clash between herdsmen and farmers which is resulting in people who ordinarily depend on subsistent farming to feed and cater for themselves being afraid to go to the farm, it is obvious that a greater problem is really in the offing.

Chief among the contributing factors to the simmering food crisis in Nigeria is insurgency which has been compounded by farmers/herdsmen clashes. Since the attacks escalated, hundreds of Nigerians have been killed, some in their farms, with thousands of households in North East and North Central displaced and their farmlands and their livelihoods completely destroyed.

However, and in spite of the activities of these criminals and saboteurs, President Muhammadu Buhari has made self-sufficiency in food production a major plank of his economic policy. He set a clear direction with his declaration that Nigerians must produce what they eat as well as consume what they produce. To demonstrate the seriousness of the policy, he backed it with substantial budgetary allocation to agriculture from N8.8 billion in 2015 to N46.2 billion in 2016; and N103.8 billion in 2018. Agriculture within this period, grew by 14.27 per cent in 2018.

Again, through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, credit is given directly to smallholder farmers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through 13 participating banks. So far, credit totalling N120.6 billion has been given to 720,000 smallholder farmers cultivating 12 commodities, including rice, wheat, cotton, soya beans, cassava, poultry and groundnuts across the 36 States and FCT.

The Anchor Borrowers Programme is now digitized, with all farmlands’ GPRS- mapped, biometric data of farmers captured, electronic cards issued and specific inputs acquired. This has enhanced traceability, productivity and yield.

Similarly, Nigeria has built 11 Fertilizer Blending plants with a capacity of 2.1 million. Fertilizer price has since dropped from N13, 000 per 50kg to N5, 500. Under the Buhari administration and the instrumentality of CBN funding, opportunities for greater entrepreneurial activity in the sector have increased exponentially attracting investment and enhancing the value chain. In the last three years, more young entrepreneurs have taken to agriculture so as to avail themselves of the massive market for food and agricultural commodities.

We recall that Farmcrowdy, a digital agriculture portal that crowd-sources funding for farms across Nigeria, works like a mutual fund; pooling together money from multiple investors to establish farms and hire smallholder farmers to cultivate them, and then pay the investors dividends from the harvests from these farms. In December 2017, it raised US$1m in funding.

This newspaper is impressed that this administration is extending agricultural credit more extensively just as construction of dams to strengthen irrigation practices is intensified. Seven of such projects were completed in 2018 – Kashimbila Dam in Taraba State; Ogwashi-Uku Dam, Delta State; Shagari Irrigation Project, Sokoto State, Galdam Dam, Kaduna State; and Ekeremor Water Supply Project, Edo State.

Others are Mangu Water Supply Project, Plateau State; and Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi Water Supply Project, Benue State. 13 more dams are to be completed by or before 2020. There are also efforts to provide access roads to farms for easy evacuation of products and inputs between markets and the farm.

The entire value chain will be driven by the private sector from production through industrial processing to logistics/handling, marketing and technological transfer.

A critical component of the agricultural programme of this administration is described as the Green imperative, which idea is to move from the prevailing basic form of agriculture to a more mechanized system. The Nigerian government, in partnership with Brazil, will facilitate the financing of the provision of machinery, equipment, input and services. At the top of the mechanization chain are six assembly plants to be activated and spread across the six geopolitical zones.

The assembly plants will undertake the assembly of tractors and processing equipment, as well as manufacturing of parts which will be sent out to the Service Centres closer to the farmers across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

With a substantial percentage of the world’s arable land and over half of that uncultivated, it is becoming clearer that Africa and Nigeria have the potential to become major food baskets in the world. All that is required on the part of the Nigerian government, in particular, is for it to tackle in a more decisive manner the menace of bandits and their inclination to invade farms and farmers. If that can be done soon, perhaps, the country may yet avert the spectre of food insecurity that is all so imminent.