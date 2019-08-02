CRIME
Unidentified Armed Men Attack UNIABUJA Medical Students Hostel
A group of unidentified men, allegedly armed with dangerous weapons attacked hostels of the University of Abuja Medical Students in the early hours of Friday.
Although, no soul was lost, LEADERSHIP gathered that some of the students escaped death with one almost beheaded by the attacker before covering himself with a chair.
According to reports, they came with the intention to kill medical students and steal their belongings and while many students escaped, some were severely injured and are currently receiving emergency treatment at the University’s teaching hospital.
LEADERSHIP further gathered that the hostel is located at the back of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.
Some of the students who spoke to LEADERSHIP solicited the help of the Federal Government of Nigeria in curbing the dangerous activities of the group that has been terrorising students.
The Students Union Government (SUG) who confirmed the situation appealed to the Students and the entire public that the University management were treating the situation with great seriousness and urgency and that very soon solutions will be implemented.
Speaking on behalf of the students, Comrade Ozioma Collins Oguine, the Spokesperson of the Union said. “We are pleading with the Federal Government, FCT Administration and alas the University Community to find a solution to this devastating menace.’
As of the time of filling this report, the University authority and the Abuja police command were yet to react to the attack.
