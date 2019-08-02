 University of Port Harcourt Awards OPM Overseer, Others

It was a litany of encomiums, commendations, applause and adulation on the 30th of July 2019 as thousands of dignitaries including traditional rulers, top ranking politicians, seasoned technocrats, corporate tycoons, the university academia, members of the diplomatic corps, the religious faithful, students and the general public gathered at the Ebitimi Banigo Auditorium of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba main campus to be heralded with testimonies and eye witness accounts of the remarkable activities, achievements and accomplishments of Apostle (Dr) Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) and President of the legendary OPM foundation that has touched the lives of millions of people including women, youths, widows, the infirm, the indigent and the physically challenged in numerous countries all over the world.

Speaker after speaker extolled the virtues of honesty, integrity compassion, dedication, faithfulness, philanthropy, wisdom, sagacity and selfless devotion to the upliftment of mankind of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere since establishing his ministry in 2006 and later the OPM foundation in 2008.

The historic occasion/conference organised by UNIPORT’s Department of Religion and Cultural Studies under the Faculty of Humanities with the theme “Pentecostalism under the African Pastorate Profile” and sub Theme “Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere: Social Gospel and the New Pentecostalism” started with an opening prayer by his lordship, Dr. Patrick Eluke, the Auxiliary Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt followed by the Head of Department (Conveners address and much later a keynote address by Prof. Henry A. Ugboma, Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt and all of them focused on the exemplary qualities and landmark accomplishment of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere as a Missioner, Visioner, Mentor, Motivator, Philanthropist, Empowerer and Uplifter of millions of Souls throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean Region.

The Award for Crusader of Social Gospel presented by the University to the General Overseer was preceded by the award citation eloquently presented by Prof. E.C Emasealo who led the audience through the precedent shattering life journey of the trailblazing Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

Apostle Chibuzor was led to the Mountain of Fire Ministries (MFM) and was baptised in 1993. After spending 8 years in MFM, he left to establish the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) in 2006 and like wildfire, the OPM spread from one location to the other and currently the OPM has over 200 branches flourishing in Nigeria; the presence of OPM is also prominent in the USA, China, Ghana, Togo, Canada, UK and South Africa. Like a star that attracts attention and admiration, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s ministerial approach is a spiritual delight to millions of people. Also trending is his monthly Coconut Nite and the driving force is his love and selfless commitment to the overall wellbeing of the people. No wonder he conceived the ministry as a gathering of pilgrims in the quest for liberation.

In 2008, he established the OPM Foundation to drive his revolution of practical care and selfless service to humanity”. Prof. Emeasalo also disclosed that the OPM Foundation has rescued and rehabilitated flood victims, cultists, drug addicts, commercial sex workers, pregnant teenagers, social deviants etc while providing free feeding, free education, free accommodation as well as free clothing to all manner of indigent persons without regard to religious, ethnic, linguistic or sectional affiliation. The OPM Foundation also rehabilitated militants, armed robbers and commercial sex workers and feed them every day. We also give them accommodation and we are also feeding them. The foundation’s other achievements include empowerment, alms-giving and commissioning of a free Computer Training Centre at Elele prison in Rivers. Others are the award of university scholarship to the poor apart from the free nursery, primary and secondary school’s education. It has also commissioned free tailoring centre and provided water borehole to the people of Rumuji and other communities in Rivers, to alleviate the problem of water scarcity in the area. Over 50 assault rifles were recovered by the OPM Foundation from suspected cultists and handed over to the police as part of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s social rehabilitation and crime prevention action program.

The high point of the occasion came with the acceptance speech by a visibly elated Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere amidst thunderous cheers and unceasing applause and undiluted acclamation by the excited crowd as he thanked the organisers of the momentous event, the Faculty of Humanities who he disclosed arranged the entire event without receiving any financial support from him or his ministry: ‘When I was informed that this event was being organised in my honour, I was reluctant and sceptical about the whole thing as I have received so many honours and awards already and was not too enthusiastic about receiving any more. I thought they would request for financial assistance but they never did and all they required was that I should just honour the invitation to the ceremony with my congregation and church officials.

Nothing more. And I must say that I am quite impressed by the length the faculty, members and students have gone to honour me with the Crusader for Social Gospel Award. My message to you all is that with the Almighty God all things are possible because all I wanted in life was to travel abroad to wash plates and hustle as many other Nigerians are doing all over the world. When I lost my South Africa visa, I was so frustrated that I wanted to take my own life by jumping in the Lagos lagoon. However, I changed my mind and later joined the Mountain of Fire Ministries and after some years established the Omega Power Ministries. Now the same South Africa that I wanted to travel to in order to wash plates and hustle, anytime I travel there, I am received by top government officials and prominent dignitaries.

The last time I was there, the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa came into the plane to receive me and I was escorted through the presidential lounge like a visiting foreign official of state. It is not by my making or by my power; it is by the power of the Almighty God’. Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere also disclosed that his tough experience in life has also made him acutely conscious of the suffering and hardship of people:

‘When someone comes to me and says he or his family is hungry, I don’t just pray for the person; I also dip my hand in my pocket and give him money to buy food for his family. And my awareness of the difficulty in paying children’s school fees has inspired me to open the OPM Free Schools to provide free education and vocational training for children of the less privileged of the society. Some of the dignitaries that attended the occasion gave their impression, best wishes and counsel to the General Overseer as well as the entire OPM family’. Later amidst thunderous applause and overwhelming acclamation from the tumultuous crowd, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere received the prestigious Award of Crusader of Social Gospel as well as the beautiful Crusader of Social Gospel Cake prepared by admiring students of the Faculty of Humanities, UNIPORT.

ALPHEAUS PAUL–WORIKA: ‘It is a privilege to be part of this occasion. ‘We have heard so much of him. The citation is very great, the Apostle is unique and his passion for service is unbeatable, the numerous things he has done on behalf of the people are unprecedented. Hardly did we know that there is so much money coming from the church that he was used to serving humanity. I am privileged to be part of this great occasion and I wish Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere and his Ministry all the best’.

ROLAND NWANERI: ‘We are looking to key into the social change and the revolution that is being kick started by the activities and achievement of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s Ministry and Foundation. You can see the logical connect between what he is doing and the whole essence of providing education for self reliance and enlightenment especially for self reliance because if we do not have self reliance then this whole vicious circle of poverty that we have in the society cannot be addressed. We have to start addressing it through the provision of financial support for self reliance and skills acquisition programs’.

HIS ROYAL HIGHNESS EZE IKECHUKWU ALMERINDA, EZE OBI OF OMOKU: ‘We are witnessing a very good dimension to Christian religion where it is impacting people practically, saving lives, supporting the needy, the poor and those that are physically incapacitated, he has done a lot to resuscitate many lives in Port Harcourt and its environs. We are very happy to identify with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere and his Ministry. I urge him to continue with the good works he is doing and the Almighty God will strengthen him and move his ministry from Glory to Glory’.

By Austin Asadu