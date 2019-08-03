8-year-old Zamfara Girl Treks 2km Daily To School

For her love and passion for quality education and quest to be a medical doctor, eight-year-old Fatima Ismail is not deterred by the long distance she treks to school daily.

Every morning, except on weekends, she treks two kilometres from her Ungwar Tofa community to her primary school in Tsafe, the headquarters of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

Unlike her peers, who settle for the poorly-equipped and ill staffed only primary school in Ungwar Tofa, Fatima would not have all of that. Instead, she leaves her home early and walks through the bush path to get to Tsafe.

What amazes her admirers in the area is the fact that Fatima has never complained of the long distance and her loneliness on the route as none of peers in the community attend the Tsafe school.

With the security challenges in the state, Fatima takes the bushy road without the fear of the unknown, but with her focus only on acquiring western education.

In the community where she lives with her parents, there is less value for western education, which has made her mates and other children in Ungwar Tofa to be comfortable with the only primary school in the village with over 2,000 population.

“I want to be a medical doctor,” Fatima said when asked about her ambition.

With residents of Ungwar Tofa living without a hospital, Fatima’s father, Ismail told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the priority he placed on his daughter’s education is more than the entire farm lands he owns.

“This girl is just eight years old but treks every blessed day from Monday to Friday to school. She walks two kilometres from her village, Ungwar Tofa to Tsafe, where her primary school is located,” a resident, Usman Adamu Aliero said.

According to Usman, what amazes many about the little girl is the fact that she has never for once complained of the long distance she walks every day.

“She has not even for once shown sign of tiredness or refuse to go to school except on health ground,” Usman said.

Another resident, Jamil Tsafe told LEADERSHIP Weekend that they were still wondering why the little girl keeps going to the school despite the fact that there is a primary school in her village with over 2,000 population.

Tsafe said: “It’s the same local government but there community is in a village. Where she goes to school is the local government headquarters. There are about 2,000 people in her community but she is the only person attending this school in Tsafe, which has better structures and teachers.”

Her father (Ismail) disclosed that “people have been encouraging her. We just got someone that bought a bicycle for her to be riding to school. She is in primary 2 and got the bicycle from the member representing Tsafe Gusau in the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Mai Palace.

“She will learn it. As a woman, there is nothing you can give her that will help her education except the bicycle. But some people are still thinking if they can get someone who will sponsor her education. If they can relocate her from that community to an area closer to the school that will be fine because she comes to school and return home daily,” Ismail said.

Fatima’s mother, Maryam Ismail said that they were happy that their daughter wants quality education and promised to encourage her to realise her aspiration.

“Fatima has a brother, Aliyu, who attends another school closer to the community. All we do is to encourage her,” Mrs. Ismail said.

On his part, Ismail said that he was ready to sell the land he inherited from his parents to sponsor his daughter’s education.

According to Ismail, “the entire land I have in the village is not worth the value I place on her education. Our means of livelihood here is farming and even if it means selling the entire land to sponsor her education I will do it, “ adding that he had been encouraging Fatima since the day she said he should enrolled her in a better school than the one in her village.