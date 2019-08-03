Edo Assembly Gets Court Order Against NASS, DSS

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday granted an order of interim injunction, restraining the National Assembly (NASS) from taking over the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The court also restrained the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from issuing fresh proclamation for another first session of the Assembly.

The deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and the member representing Ikpoba/Okha constituency, Hon. Henry Okhuarobo, in a motion ex-parte dated July 24, 2019, urged the court to prevent NASS from interfering or taking over the function of the state House of Assembly.

The motion also prayed the court to prevent Obaseki from issuing a fresh proclamation.

Vacation judge, Justice Adamu Turaki Muhammad, who granted the interim order directed the clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, from taking over the functions of the state’s legislature, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Other defendants in the suit are the inspector-general of police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

While ruling on the application, Justice Adamu noted that NASS clerk and the IGP had no cause to show why the application should not be granted as they refused to appear before the court, despite proof of service on them.

He said: “The defendants/respondents having be served to appear to show cause why the application dated 24th July, 2019 should not be granted, 1st and 4th defendants did not enter appearance despite proof of service on them. In view of the foregoing, it is therefore deemed that the 1th and 4th defendants have no cause to show against the grant of the plaintiffs/applicants application dated 24th day of July, 2019.”

Although, the court acknowledged the action already taken by the Senate on the matter, Justice Adamu said that he would consider it while dealing with the substantive matter.

Adamu said: “Meanwhile, the court attention has been drawn to the action of the 2nd defendant pursuant to which the plaintiffs/applicants filed further affidavit on 31st day of July, 2019, but I will only consider that while dealing with the substantive case before the court.”

The order barred the IGP and the DSS from sealing the Edo State House of Assembly or obstructing the performance of its functions.

The order, with suit number FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 was signed by the court registrar, H.S. Hassan.

The counsel to the plaintiffs, R. Isenalumhe and Kingsley Idahosa noted in their arguments that the defendants were served with the process, but some of them refused to enter appearance or file any application before the court.

Also, counsel to the Edo State governor, Santos Owootori, did not oppose the application, as he aligned himself with the position of Isenalumhe.

The order further reads: “The plaintiffs/applicants are granted an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st and 3rd defendants/respondents, their servants, agents, officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“The plaintiffs/applicants are granted an order of interim injunction restraining the 4th and 5th defendants/respondents, their servant,, agents, officers or privies from sealing up the Edo State House of Assembly or obstructing the plaintiffs/applicants in whatever manners in the performance of their constitutional duties as members of the Edo State House of Assembly, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“An order of interim Injunction restraining the 6th defendant/respondent from issuing any fresh proclamation for the holding of another 1st session for the Edo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and the determination of the substantive suit.”

The Senate had on Tuesday ordered Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly. But the governor stated that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) mandated state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and that he had dutifully performed the function.