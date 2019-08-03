SPORTS
Ex-National Middleweight Boxing Champ Pledges To Groom Boxers
A former national middleweight boxing champion, Albert Eromosele, on Saturday pledged to assist the Edo Government to revive boxing in the state, ahead of the National Sports Festival (NSF), “Benin 2020”.
Eromosele currently resides in Miami, Florida.
He told Newsmen in Benin that his plan was to help in grooming young boxers in Nigeria, particularly those in Edo.
“I know the economy is not at its best right now. But I’m going to talk to some of my colleagues in the U.S. to see what we can do to assist Nigeria in boxing and my state in particular.
“I will come around during the national sports festival to support Edo State. I’ll also do whatever I can to support Nigeria.
“I need to see hard work and high level of discipline from the athletes. They need to show me something. They also need to train hard on their own.
“In achieving this, we need to go back to the old drawing board, like when Isaac Ikhuoria was a coach, the type of discipline he thought us.”
Eremosele assured that he would also team up with other people to organise tournaments for Nigerian athletes within and outside the country. (NAN)
