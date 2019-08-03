Feast On Dead Whale, Prologue To Plague-infested Future

OSA OKHOMINA, in this piece, reports that beyond the free gift of nature that was swept to the shores of Okpoama Beach in Bayelsa State which provided a free for all meat to residents of the communities recently, there are serious health implications when such is consumed.

Wednesday June 29, 2019 pictures of a whale reported to have been swept to and stranded at the shores of a beach in Okpoama and Onyekia communities in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State took over social media spaces.

This also came with videos of men and women, young and old, some with saw, axes, cutlasses and other sharp objects, in their number, seen carving out fleshy parts of the large fish, while others wait to pile the pieces chopped off in their plates and bags.

Within five days, the whale was butchered to its skeletal structure by the rampaging indigenes.

Their actions had generated public confirmation on social media with condemnations pouring out local-ly and internationally, describing their actions as carnage and even hazardous if really the whale was half-dead or distressed as reported in some quarters.

“Wicked butchers, can’t they help and let the poor animal go? queried a social media commentator, Sadiq Ismail, who said such actions were forbidden in other climes because it might pose health relat-ed hazard.

“Please who can trace one thread that graced front page about one man (Not in Nigeria) who assisted a shark stuck in the sand back to the sea?, another commentator, Victory, responded.

“You cannot blame a hungry man who come across a gift from nature why he eats from it. There is hunger in the land and people saw something to help themselves with, that’s all”, said Obamina Uduoke.

This is not the first time, the ocean has gifted the indigenes of the Okpoama kingdom of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State with the washing ashore mighty and giant mammal such like whale. But each time, without recourse, the people descend on the rare gift and butcher it for consumption.

This was how the 30 feet long humpback whale got stranded on the beach and died on Sunday. It was similarly butchered by a large crowd of indigenes.

Some of the indigene, said though the flesh from the mammal was meaty and red like the customary cow meat, the continues pounding of the sandy waves on the beach made the whale meat sandy and people are finding it hard eat it.

Others that took part in the feast claimed the other down side of the dead whale imposes excess fatty oil.

A Bayelsa-based lawyer, Timila Jenkins Okponipere, has, however, raised the alarm over imminent outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases in some Bayelsa communities.

Okponipere made his position known following the pollution of the entire coastline of Brass and sur-rounding environment with the blood of the dead decomposing whale which has washed ashore.

Neighbouring communities of Odioma and Okpoama were also said to have also rushed to the shore to partake in the feast of butchering the whale for meat, which took about three days.

The lawyer, who frowned at the feasting of the dead aquatic animals by indigenes of those communi-ties without first establishing knowledge of what killed it, urged government to cordon off the area and immediately commence the process of evacuation of the remains of the dead sea mammal.

According to him, “About three days ago, a gigantic sea mammal, found itself stranded ashore at one of the fishing settlements on Brass waterfront in Brass LGA of Bayelsa State. The sea mammal is widely believed to be one of the rare species of Whales which are gradually going extinct.

“In civilised societies, the helpless Whale would be helped back into its natural habitat by concerned citizens but the inhabitants who live within and around the fishing settlement where the whale mis-takenly found itself; couldn’t believe their luck: very much like vultures and hyenas, they descended on the unfortunate mammal with all manner of cutting implements to harvest pounds and pounds of flesh.”

The lawyer said further, “isn’t it most shameful, sickening and despicable that, the government of the state has failed, refused and/or otherwise neglected to issue a statement regarding the unfortunate incident.”

He also appealed that post-mortem activities be carried out by the appropriate health institutions, to ascertain whether health-related challenges might arise from the incident or not.

Also supporting the position of the lawyer, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control warned that eating washed up aquatic animals is like eating the remains of a cow found on the road.

The Director, Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, Mr. Sheriff Olagunju, said eating an animal whose cause of death is unknown could have negative health implications for the consumer.

Responding to a question, the NAFDAC director said, “It is dangerous eating an animal whose cause of death is not known. It could have been killed by chemical poisoning, contamination or anything. It could also contain a lot of contaminants.

“It is just like seeing a dead cow on the road ad cutting its meat and eating it.”

Olagunju lamented the proclivity of some Nigerians towards ‘free things’ even to the detriment of their health.

He compared the rush for the washed-up whale to the struggle to scoop petrol from a fallen tanker without thinking of the risks.

“Even when you warn some Nigerians about the risks, they remain adamant. Just like the way they rush to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker despite all warnings,” the NAFDAC director said.

According to Humane Society, a health journal, environmental contaminants such as pesticides and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs) tend to accumulate in the bodies of sea mammals such as whales. Eat-ing fish as contaminated as this means one is exposing one’s self to poison.

The contaminants in the whale meat and blubber (fat) increase the consumers’ risk of developing Par-kinson’s disease, hypertension and arteriosclerosis.

Unborn babies who are exposed to methyl mercury in seafood such as whale meat risk developing cognitive deficiencies such as delays in all areas of development, including language and walking; ina-bility to take to toilet training, development of heart defects, abnormal brain development, etc.

A check showed that in 1975, the National Academy of Sciences estimated that ocean-based sources, such as cargo ships and cruise liners had dumped 14 billion pounds of garbage into the ocean. Over 1 million seabirds and 100,000 sea mammals are killed by pollution every year.

Cetacean stranding, commonly known as beaching, is a phenomenon in which whales and dolphins strand themselves on land, usually on a beach. Beached whales often die due to dehydration, collaps-ing under their own weight, or drowning when high tide covers the blowhole.

When a whale dies in the ocean, its carcass can become home to entirely new ecosystems.

When whales die in the ocean, their bodies eventually sink to the bottom. Once the body comes to rest, biologists refer to this as a whale fall. As you would guess, other fish and sea animals initially eat the meat off the carcass.

Sometimes that meat gets eaten after the animals wash up dead on beaches and sometimes, the meat can sicken or even kill people. … Marine mammals—both freshly dead and decayed—are known to be dangerous to eat because of the pollutants and deadly marine toxins that build up inside them.

Also Abass Adetuji, who said he had carried out research on whale condemned the action of the communities, saying he feared that they may experience health challenges in the future.

According to him: “Research has shown that some sea animals such as pisces and even sea mammals can bio-accumulate heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium, lead and others. Many heavy metals if taken above certain concentrations are very lethal, causing medical challenges such as various types of cancer, congenital mental retardation, liver damage, and so on. These have been well documented. I personally did some work on heavy metals.

“However, these aforesaid health challenges will not happen to everyone and may happen several years to come. It is the accumulated effect in human that is particularly lethal. So, even if the animal was weak before slaughtering, it called for caution, but the fact that it was dead really calls for re-straint.

“I am of the view that, it is still not too late for the government and the agency responsible such as the ministry of environment and the ministry of health to deploy their personnel to the side with a view to obtain samples from the remnants of the sea animal in order to carry out a post-mortem analysis and ascertain among other things; what exactly killed the animal? What is the exact level of our exposure, the consequences and the way forward if it was found to be diseased, he said.

“I suggest that those who partook in eating the mammal should be quarantined. Although, I am not a scientist and I know nothing that can cause serious disease in human but I have the feeling that what those people did could lead to health crisis in no distance future.”

There are also other reasons given by experts, who warned that whales are particularly vulnerable to environmental contaminants and heavy metals, and that their flesh is unhealthy for human consump-tion.

Some of the reasons given include: environmental contaminants such as pesticides and polychlorinat-ed biphenyl (PCBs) tend to accumulate in the bodies of sea mammals such as whales. Eating a fish as contaminated as this means you’re exposing yourself to poison.