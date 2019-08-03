FG’s Roadmap for Power Sector Will Build Sector’s Capacity-KEDCO MD

The Managing Director , Kano Electricity Distribution Company(KEDCO) Dr.Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has commended the Federal Government’s power sector road map saying it would build more capacity in the sector.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by KEDCO, Head, Corporate Communications Ibrahim Sani Shawai,it stated that the KEDCO boss said it was another laudable step in the resolve of government to address the issues that had bedeviled the sector for years.

“The electrification Roadmap is structured into three phases which I believe is programmed towards resolving existing challenges in the power sector and expanding capacity for future power demands in the country.

“It is planned according to the roadmap that the system’s capacity will be increased to 25GW within the medium to long term planning period. That is huge as it will give the needed upgrades for expansions in generation, transmission, and distribution.

“We cannot address the issues in the power sector without a road map and that’s why I am commending Mr President for the conscious effort to drive the sector out of its present challenges that will help in building the capacity for the future.

“ If we have had such roadmaps in the past we won’t be where we are today. All that’s needed is commitment to the details of the negotiations between the two parties and I believe that such commitment will revamp more interests in the sector from other stakeholders when they see the success in this roadmap.”

He appealed for support in funding from government for the project as the hope of many entrepreneurs rests on this initiative in the power sector.

He added that many small-scale businessmen are relying on President Muhammadu Buhari to see through all efforts that are currently being driven to improve power supply in the country as delivering this will add a projected additional 2GW to the grid, to significantly reduce ATC&C losses, and to achieve improved grid stability and reliability.