Help PMB Achieve Economic Targets, Ministerial Designates Urged

Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last elections in lmo State, Chief Uche Nwosu has called on the Ministerial designates to assist President Muhammadu Buhari achieve his economic targets of revamping the economy and winning the war against corruption.

The AA governorship candidate while congratulating ministerial designates like former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami and a host of others for their reappointment further called on Nigerians to give support to President Buhari and the Ministerial designates for them to be able to take Nigeria to the next level.

Nwosu while speaking during an interview said the only way the ministerial designates would show appreciation for their nomination was for them to perform beyond the expectations of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians should be able to have patience with the Ministerial designates, stating that they should be changed if found wanting.

Nwosu said the present security challenges faced by the country was as a result of lack of jobs for the teeming youths, noting that if the Ministerial designated would help the President to create jobs insecurity would be a thing of the past.

Speaking, he said “l commend President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing people like the former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and a host of others for performing well and making sure that the railways are functioning”.

Also, he commended the President for bringing new hands he believes can help to deliver services to Nigerians, as he said, “the only thing we need is for Nigerians to support Mr. President so that at the end of it we will get to our destination.”

On his expectations on the Ministerial designates, he said, ‘My number one expectations for them is for them to abide by the rules.

“The rule is that: 1. What Mr. President is doing on the issue of security which was one of the major problems we had from 2011 to 2015 but now the issue of insecurity has been reduced. Again, the issue of anti corruption, l think the Ministers should also cue into the anti- corruption fight with the President. Most importantly the first thing the administration should do in this second term is the creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths. You know most of these people you see that are demonstrating or joining Boko Haram or kidnapping are as a result of lack of jobs. With the creation of jobs l believe that President Muhammad Buhari would be able to tackle some of the issues. Let us support Mr. President and his team on what they are doing so that Nigerians can move forward.”

Reacting to the criticisms on the calibre of the Ministerial designates, Nwosu said, “What Nigerians should know is that the President is in the position to know what is good for Nigeria now. So, for him to have appointed them as Ministerial nominees it means that he has gone through their records and see them qualified. We should not start criticizing them, let us give them time and let them perform. Any of them who refuses to perform, there is room for change. You can change them.”