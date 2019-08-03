Jega Joins Politics, Settles For PRP

Immediate past national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, is now a card-carrying member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and chairs the SWOT analysis committee of the party.

In the same vein, the publisher and chairman of the Trust group of Newspapers is also a member of the committee which mandate is to critically examine the strength of PRP, its weaknesses and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to its existence and wellbeing.

Other members of the committee include, Professor Momodu Kassim Momodu, Dr George Kwanashie, Comrade Ayo Sando, Dr Obi Osisiogwu and professor Nath Abraham.

According to a release signed by the national publicity secretary, Alhaji Abdul Gombe, the decision to constitute the committees was reached at the party’s 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which held in Kaduna.

The statement also added that the committee is also to recommend to the party, strategies to adopt for its survival and growth.

Other committees set up include the membership mobilisation committee and the Finance and funding committee.

Alhaji Gombe said, “The committees are also expected to review the performance of the party for better performance in the 2019 general elections with a view to repositioning the party for better performance in facing new challenges of Nigerian politics.”

Alhaji Sule Mohammed heads the membership mobilisation committee with the group managing director of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Abdul Gombe, as member among others while Alhaji Falalu Bello is the chairman for the Finance and Funding committee with six other members.

The statement said the committees are to be formally inaugurated in Abuja on August 17, 2019 and are expected to file in their reports within two months from the day of their inauguration.