Mentoring Has Always Been A Part Of My Life – Hon Tolu Akande-Sadipe

Hon Tolu Akande-Sadipe is a member, House of Representatives, representing Oluyole federal constituency. An accountant by profession, she holds a master’s degree in International business management. She has had a successful career which spans three decades and is one of the trustees of Live Abundantly (R), an empowerment initiative for women and children.

Early Career

As an alumni of American University in Washington, DC, my career as an accountant started at Enterprises for New Directions, Bethesda Maryland, USA, from where I was recruited by the company’s Independent Auditors, Gardiner Kamya and Associates (GKA). GKA was joint auditors of the District of Columbia Government and Agencies with both Coopers & Lybrand and KPMG, hence I had my tutelage and acquired my experience with these firms. During this period, I audited Programs and financial operations of the Government and many State Agencies like The Housing Authority. This audit experience prepared me for today as it exposed me to several US Government state programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, Housing, Unemployment etc. At GKA, I worked with a dynamic Partner in the firm, who taught me the value of always paying attention to detail. A trait I still hold dear till today and delight in passing on to others.

Politics

My foray into politics started in 1988 from my interaction with Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, a gentleman and a profound patriotic Nigerian who is driven by a desire to contribute to the progress of Nigeria. I met Ogbeni Banjo whilst working at Gardiner Kamya and Associates, where we worked together on the DC Government Audits alongside the KPMG Team. Ogbeni Banjo introduced me to the world of politics and great leaders like the Late Sage, Pa Anthony Enahoro, who I eventually volunteered and worked with at the World Congress for Free Nigeria Office in Washington DC, in 1997, whilst he was in exile during the NADECO days. Papa shared some of his experiences leading to our independence with me and how we must develop Nigerians to lift up Nigeria.

At the time, I shared an office with a very dedicated journalist, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi. Exposure to these three people, I consider great lovers of Nigeria, stirred up my interest in politics building on the foundation of the teachings of my father Late Abdul Mojeed Olalekan Akande.

As a legislator I will collaborate with my colleagues, to enact laws and influence things in Nigeria that would improve and add value to the lives of the Citizenry of Nigeria.

I plan to engage in actions that would promote Economic Empowerment, Employment, Education, Improved Health Care and Infrastructure within my constituency.

I also intend to work with the Governor of Oyo State in all necessary capacity for progress, especially in promoting and supporting laws for welfare programs in the State.

Women in politics

Nigeria is a unique and fantastic nation. Even though our forefathers, in their local cultural setting have women in leadership within their council; Nigerian politics on the other hand has been male dominated. Female participation has been limited by cultural and societal stereotypes. We also have the problem of funds which is about the most limiting factor. And beyond that, many women are scared of political thuggery.

Mentoring

Oh yes, not only as a politician, but as a woman, as a professional and as a mother, I believe in mentoring. Mentoring has always been a part of my life, it comes natural to me. If not for the respect for peoples’ privacy, I can mention no less than 20 people both male and female, professionals and students that I have mentored over the years.

I can proudly tell you that they are all doing very well in their respective fields. As a matter of fact, many of them are solidly in support of my political aspiration, and have supported me financially because they have confidence in my ability and integrity.

Motivation

My parents are my role models, they are professionals. My mother had a full-time job, yet was able to balance her work and running the home. My late father also had a great influence on me as a child. He believed in me and trusted me. My parents expected a high standard of behaviour from me and I had to make sure that I didn’t let them down. Even though, my dad has since passed on, today I still live as if he were alive and avoid any behaviour that could taint the good reputation of my family.

Youth unemployment

One of the major challenges our youths are facing today is unemployment, but with the commitment of the current administration to improve power supply, businesses would flourish and this will have a positive impact on employment.

It’s essential that we plan ahead through population analysis, stratify age and qualification needs to determine appropriate interventions to enhance existing programs, for example, N-POWER and to develop new ones too.

I intend to collaborate with the state government to create an environment where graduates can be gainfully employed by encouraging private businesses in my constituency.

Campaign Negatives

The two most prominent negative issues I have noticed in campaigning here in Nigeria are decadence in values and love for money. Over the years, many Nigerians have lost respect for values to the extent that they see every politician as a rogue that they must collect money from, failure of which they would resort to violence.

The insistence of the electorate on money politics which leads to victory for the least qualified candidates, is a big impediment to progress of this nation. We need to change our mindset and begin to vote candidates based on their track record and ability to add value.

Regrets

About my life? None. Life is full of ups and downs but when you put God first, focus on doing the right thing at the right time as well as doing things properly, life cannot be anything but good.