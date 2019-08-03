COVER STORIES
NAF Destroys Boko Haram Hideout
The Nigerian Air Force said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists hideout and killed some fighters at Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.
The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement said the air strike was conducted on August 1, 2019, following Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that revealed the presence of the terrorists, along with their logistics supplies and equipment, in a group of structures within the settlement.
He noted that the ATF swiftly dispatched two Alpha Jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits in the target area, which led to the destruction of some of the structures and equipment as well as the killing of several terrorists.
He restated that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast in order to rid the region of insurgents.
