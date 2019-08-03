NEWS
Plateau By-Election: NOA Cautions Against Vote Buying
Mr Bulus Dabit, the Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Plateau , has cautioned against vote buying in Saturday’s State House of Assembly by-election for Pengana constituency in Bassa Local Government Area of the State.
It was gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled Aug. 3 for the by-election following the demise of the member elect, Mr Ezekiel Afon.
Dabit said on Saturday in Jos that vote buying and selling could lead to electing unpopular leaders.
“The election should be conducted according to the rules and regulations governing the process; vote buying distorts the emergence of good leaders and breeds bad stewardship,” he said.
He urged the electorate to vote leaders who were concerned with the welfare of the people and would shore up development in the constituency.
The director also urged security agencies and INEC officials to ensure good conduct of the election, while calling on the youths to be law abiding during the process.
Revealed that the election will take place in 60 polling units in seven registration areas. (NAN)
