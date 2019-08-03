Police Confirm Abduction Of 5 RCCG Pastors

Palpable apprehension has gripped residents of Ogun State, as the police command, yesterday, confirmed the abduction of five persons said to be pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were kidnapped on Thursday along the Benin/Ijebu-Ode/Sagamu expressway.

Even though the clergy men were said to have been sighted in a forest, the command’s public relations officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the abduction said hoodlums, numbering about 10, intercepted the commercial bus, marked KW 230 XA in which the kidnapped victims were traveling from Abia State to Lagos.

Oyeyemi gave names of the five victims, which included a woman as: Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowuke, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji C (female).

He explained that the commercial bus, belonging to Abia line Transport Company, was intercepted at the J3 area of Ogbere in Ijebu Waterside local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye had, yesterday, raised the alarm over the abduction of five pastors of the church traveling for the Ministers’ Conference at the RCCG headquarters in Mowe area of Obafemi/Owode local government of the state.

Adeboye, giving further details, said that the act occurred on Thursday along the Ijebu-Ode axis of the road.

He urged members of the church to pray for the abductees to be released.

Pastor Adeboye, further said that this was the first time that such an incident of this scale would be happening.