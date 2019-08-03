NEWS
Pregnant Migrants Taken To Safety As Rescue Ships Seek Safe Port
Two pregnant women who were rescued in the Mediterranean by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms earlier this week have been taken to safety by the Italian coastguard, the organization’s head, Oscar Camps, said Saturday.
The migrant women were nine and eight months pregnant, and had been picked up by the coastguard along with a nurse. One of the women had gone into labour, Proactiva said on Friday.
The ship is carrying 124 migrants who were rescued from waters off the Libyan coast. The vessel is currently seeking a safe harbour, after Italy denied it entry into its ports.
Separately, the ship Alan Kurdi, run by the German organization Sea-Eye, is also still looking for a safe port. The Alan Kurdi has 40 migrants on board.
The Alan Kurdi is on course for Malta, after Italian coastguard authorities also denied the ship entry. (NAN)
MOST READ
Rainstorm Kills 7 People In Yola
Gov Okowa Pays Special Tribute To James Ibori At 61
Planned Protest: Timi Frank Condemns Sowere’s Arrest
NLC, TUC Disassociate Selves From Planned Sowore Protest
Plateau By-Election: NOA Cautions Against Vote Buying
Pregnant Migrants Taken To Safety As Rescue Ships Seek Safe Port
Rainstorm Kills 7 People In Yola – NEMA
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME22 hours ago
Unidentified Armed Men Attack UNIABUJA Medical Students Hostel
- NEWS22 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet: Lagos Assembly Screening C’ttee Grills Additional 5 Nominees
- WORLD24 hours ago
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack In Yemen’s Aden
- NEWS22 hours ago
Arafat: 25,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Move To Makkah – NAHCON
- WORLD24 hours ago
Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Rocked Jakarta
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
South African Sugar Producer To Delist Shares From LSE
- ARTS23 hours ago
The Evolution of Pidgin To Naija Language
- NEWS23 hours ago
Nigerians Urged To Embrace Healthful Benefits Of Ginseng