Prioritising Customers Helps Me Stand Out – Kore

BACKGROUND

My name is Safiya S Kore, the first child and daughter of politician, Alhaji Shuaibu A Kore, and Hajiya Rakiya S Kore, an Auditor General. I am from Wamba local government area of Nasarawa State and of Rindre ethnicity. I was born on April 12th, 1984 in Jos, Plateau State. My siblings are six. I had my educational career at Plateau Private School, from there to Rantay Model School and later moved to Federal Government Girls College, Bauchi. I received my tertiary education at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, University of Abuja and Nasarawa State University. I did the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme in the Federal Capital Territory between 2011 and 2012. I am into catering and baking with the brand name, Abills Cake and Snacks, which was named after my children, Abba and Bilkis.

THE BUSINESS

I was groomed to be responsible right from childhood, and that made me God fearing. I began nurturing the idea of being an entrepreneur at an early age and I decided to start by buying and selling whenever I was on vacation and later in secondary school. As a home economics student, I developed interest in baking under the tutelage of my teacher, Mrs Daodu M Bola, where I learnt lots of skills that got me to where I am today. To be a professional, I enrolled at Denim Cake and Snacks Limited, a catering school in 2013.

WHAT DISTINGUISHES YOU FROM COMPETITORS?

I have a personal style of conduct, my package, coupled with good customer relationship. So far, it is excellent and I would like to keep it that way. I don’t think I would be where I am today without these qualities and the help of the Almighty.

MY MOTIVATION

I don’t dwell on the past, where I am but I rather focus on the future of my business, and few years from now, I see my dreams become a reality.

MENTORS

My parents. My father is into farming and he supports my business with livestock, my mother, who is a good cook, does not hesitate to give me new tricks and recipes to facilitate the business. I’m blessed having them.

RELAXATION

It has to be cooking, baking, caring for others and reading to improve myself.

CHALLENGES

The weather condition affects the turn out of business most times; currently, people find it difficult to come out for lunch due to the rainy season. Lack of electricity is a major setback because most times, we have to devise external source of light to enhance the business premises with lighting and preservation of food items.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Alhamdulillah, I have achieved quite a lot. I was operating in a small container where I made small chops and baked cakes, customers usually made do with takeaways but as God would have it, presently, I have opened a lodge where people can sit, place orders and eat. As the business began to expand, I also thought it wise to increase the menu list by doing more. For example, the African dishes and breakfast are readily available at 7:30am when we open for the day and dinner at 9pm. We are steadfast, reliable and affordable.

FUTURE PROJECTION

As each day passes by, I wish and pray that God will give me a landmass to build a restaurant, full of necessary equipment to simplify my work and that day will be memorable in my life.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO MULTI-TASK?

I find it convenient handling business, managing my family because catering business is flexible and can be done at home, during the day or at night.

WORDS OF WISDOM

Women need to go the extra mile, turn a hobby to a business because no matter how good looking such a woman is, or intelligent, there must surely be a way to a man’s heart like our parents always say, and I am certain it is not through total dependence on one’s spouse. No man wants a liability for a wife; you have to be industrious for you, your children and the growth of the family. It is never too late to start, start now and I assure you, there will be no regrets.