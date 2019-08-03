PTAD Pays Over N1b to Ex-Workers, NoK of Savannah Sugar Coy

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has made the payment of the sum of N1,024,424,891.06 (One Billion Twenty Four Million Four Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Eight Hundred and Ninety One Naira Six Kobo)

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by PTAD Management, it stated that the payment is outstanding severance benefits to 1,596 verified eligible Ex-workers and Next of kin (Nok) of deceased ex-workers of Savannah Sugar Company Limited (SSCL).

This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to resolve and ensure the accurate computation and payment of the balance of the one-off terminal benefits for the workers who were disengaged in 2002 when the company was privatised.

1,192 ex-workers will receive N723,546,067.24 (Seven Hundred and Twenty Three Million, Five Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Sixty Seven Naira, Twenty Four Kobo) while 404 Nok will receive N300,878,823.82 (Three Hundred Million, Eight Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Three Naira, Eighty Two Kobo).

The Directorate has advised ex-workers in the diaspora who did not take part in the verification and biometric capture in Jimeta – Yola, Adamawa State in February 2019 to visit PTAD HQ, Abuja or PTAD North East Regional office in Yola, Adamawa State when they return to the country to be verified.

They will be required to present the original and photocopies of their career documents, Original stamped and signed Bank Statement for 1 month, BVN Slip with clear picture (stamped and signed by the bank), valid means of Identification and 1 colored passport photograph.