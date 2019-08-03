UNICEF Exclusive Breast Feeding Programme Receives Boost In Imo

Efforts by the UNICEF to encourage and to promote 6 months exclusive breast feeding of babies has continued to pay off in Imo State as a good number of nursing mothers in the state have now embraced the program.

UNICEF, an organ of the United Nations has remained resolute and consistent in its advocacy for 6 months exclusive breast feeding of babies by nursing mothers stressing that it not only supports healthy brain development in babies and young children, it also protects infants against infectious decrease, the risk of obesity and disease, but also reduces healthcare costs while protecting nursing mothers against ovarian cancer and breast cancer among other benefits.

According to the Organizations, nearly 60 percent of the world’s infants are missing out on the recommended six months of life in 2018 as recommended.

World Alliance for Breast Feeding Action (WABA), another global network of individuals and organizations dedicated to the protection, promotion and support of breast feeding coordinates and organizes the world breast feeding week (WBW) between 1-7 August annually.

Our correspondent who visited some communities in the 27 LGAs of the state reports of impressive adherence to the 6 months exclusive breast feeding recommended for nursing mothers.

Mrs. Nneka Grace Iwundu, a mother of 2 and a petty trader who spoke to our correspondent in the Oru East Council area confessed that she had since embraced the measure which makes her 2 months bouncing baby boy healthier.

“When I had my first 2 babies, I did not adopt exclusive breastfeeding out of ignorance but this is my third baby. I have not given him any other food since birth except my breast”.

Mrs. Iwundu is not alone in this regard as Nwamaka Philomena Nnakwe- also a nursing mother in Onuimo Council area is grateful to UNICEF for the introduction of 6 months exclusive breast feeding.

“ My baby is 4 months and I breast feed her all the time without any other food”.

It is instructive to note that the Imo State Ministry of Health through the child welfare unit has continued to intensify measures to

promote the well being of children with particular emphasis on exclusive breast feeding.