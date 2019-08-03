NEWS
USAID/IRI Organises Advocacy for Inclusion of Virtually Inspired in Governance
The USAID/IRI have organised an advocacy for political inclusion and provision of service delivery for virtually inspired persons in Adamawa state.
The strategic interactive session, targeted at addressing germane concerns of exclusion and economic despondency of the virtually inspired persons.
Barrister Salamatu Abdullahi, Woman Leader Joint National Association of people with special needs, urge for the formation of a commission to carter their neglected plight.
Abdullahi lauded the election of their member, Hon Bathiya Wesley, representing Hong in the State Assembly, while urging for government intervention to mitigating the vulnerability of its members.
Abdullahi asserted that, the commission, if established would restore the missing link to ensure inclusion of person with disability in governance and matter affecting them.
The strategic advocacy also reviewed barriers affecting the inclusion of PLWD in political parties and government position in the state.
Abdullahi used the event to call on Gov Ahmadu Fintiri and speaker ADHA, Aminu bbas, to appoint Persons Living With Disability (PLWD), as special advisers.
Abdullahi however advocated for the mainstreaming and inclusion of PLWD in political and economic activities and presented a seven point request to the government.
“Rehabilitation of government owned blind workshops and the creation of fine craft center for the blind in the state.
The urgent needs to renovate Garkida leprosy hospital to carter for the health needs of PLWD tops some of the agenda at the workshop.
