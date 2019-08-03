BUSINESS
Zenith Bank Upgrades Its Mobile Banking Application
Zenith Bank Plc. has upgraded its mobile banking application to ensure its services are more aptly suited for the lifestyle needs of its customers.
The upgraded mobile app has an improved user interface and more offerings such as QR payments, biometric sign-on for android users, and a help menu for prompt challenge resolution to guarantee a more rewarding bank experience.
Speaking on the launch of the new Mobile App, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the new features were designed to ensure a truly amazing experience that will further create value for its teeming customers.
To download the Zenith mobile app, customers need to uninstall the former application to be able to install the new one. The Zenith mobile app is available for free download on the android and IOS app stores by following this link https://ww.zenithbank.com/smartlink.
Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was adjudged as the most customer- focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).
