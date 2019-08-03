BUSINESS
Zenith Bank Upgrades Mobile Banking Application
Zenith Bank says it has upgraded its mobile banking application to ensure its services are more suited for the lifestyle needs of customers.
The bank said in Lagos on Saturday that the upgraded mobile app had improved user interface and more offerings such as QR payments, biometric sign-on for android users and a help menu for prompt challenge resolution to guarantee more rewarding bank experience.
Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, its Group Managing Director, said the new features were designed to further create value for customers.
“To download the Zenith mobile app, customers need to uninstall the former application to be able to install the new one.
“The Zenith mobile app is available for free download on the android and IOS app stores by following this link https://ww.zenithbank.com/smartlink.
“Zenith Bank is recognised as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was adjudged as the most customer- focused bank in Nigeria for the retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS),” the bank said.
