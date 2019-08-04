100 Companies Set For ‘Big 5 Construct’ Event

s a way of bringing together industry players in the construction world and new development plans creating huge demand for international suppliers to bring their products and technologies to Nigeria, at least 100 leading suppliers of construction products and innovative solutions provider from around the globe will gather for the maiden edition of the Big 5 Construct Nigeria.

The Big 5 Construct Nigeria which is set to host the largest gathering of construction products, workshops, networks, experts and professionals, alongside international and domestic exhibitors, will also aim at rising the country’s building and construction sector to international prominence.

Set to hold from September 9 to September 11, 2019 at the Landmark centre in Lagos, the event will showcase companies presenting their high-quality solutions and innovative products to over 5,000 Nigerian industry professionals.

Amongst the confirmed brands include regional and global leaders such as Palfinger, Cibes Lift, KELM, ABB, Philips, Crane, Eurotray, Tata, Hilti, and Magna Tyres, who look forward to showcase their hundreds of products for the booming Nigerian infrastructure and building sectors, offering high quality and cost effective solutions, without forgetting the growing importance of sustainability.

In his statement, from Italy, Export Area Manager at IVR Spa, Gianmarco Micheloni, said, “At the event, we will be looking for a nationwide wholesaler able to promote and sell our products all over Nigeria.

“We will showcase our complete range of valves and accessories for water, gas, plumbing, industrial and HVAC applications. The recognised quality over time is our most important value, as we do manufacture ‘made-in-Italy’ products at reasonable prices.”