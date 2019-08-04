CRIME
Adeboye Laments Worsening State Of Security In Nigeria
The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has lamented the worsening state of security in Nigeria, declaring that the country had never been this bad in terms of security challenges.
Adeboye made this known on Friday night while speaking to pastors at the RCCG Ministers’ Conference in what was termed solemn assembly at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way.
The general overseer, who lamented that the spate of killings, abduction and general banditry across the nation is unprecedented, further said that it was discovered that only one pastor of RCCG was kidnapped along with three other people, contrary to earlier reports that five pastors were kidnapped.
Adeboye, who was quite sober as he made the clarification, said it was important to make the explanation going by the earlier announcement that five pastors of the church had been kidnapped.
“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers’ Conference?
“People have been taunting me and challenging me that, ‘since I hear from God, how come this is happening to your church pastors?’ I want to say that it has been confirmed that only one pastor of the church was kidnapped along with three other people.
“That does not reduce the weight of the incidence. The church will continue to pray for the release of all those who have been kidnapped,” he said.
